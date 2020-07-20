DISCUSSION: Should Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Issue a Statewide Mask Order?

After stopping short of issuing a statewide mask mandate, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a recent televised interview that he is looking into making that order.

Gov. DeWine went on NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ to talk about what how Ohio is going in the opposite direction, which could cause him to get more aggressive in helping to reducing the further spread of coronavirus.

He does add “that it might be difficult when driving around the state to know which county is under a mask mandate or not.”

60% of Ohio is already under a mask mandate thanks to the counties that have independently issued their own rules on masks and facial coverings.

That being said, Gov. DeWine is deeply concerned with were the state is heading at this moment.

“While we did a great job early on in Ohio, we are headed in the wrong direction and frankly, I’m very, very concerned about that,” DeWine said. DeWine said he expects to announce new health orders later this week.

There is also a new campaign launching in Ohio this week to help educate those on how important it is to wear masks and any type of facial coverings.

