Tamar Braxton’s: Boyfriend Opens Up About What Happen To Tamar

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend opens up about what happen to her that night he called 911 for Tamar.

via TMZ:

According to the recorded call Tamar’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, explained to the dispatcher … the singer had been having trouble with WeTV — and he explained how the issues came to a head before last Thursday before he found her unresponsive in their hotel room.(LoveBScott)

According to David’s 911 call — made Thursday night from the Ritz Carlton in downtown L.A. — Tamar also left a note before her apparent attempt to take her own life, and he claims she was mixing alcohol with medication she uses to treat anxiety and depression.

