TV Roundup: ‘Being Mary Jane Renewed'; ‘Awkward Girl’s’ Issa Rae Snags TV Deal & More

BET Greenlights Season 3 Pick Up For Being Mary Jane

Being Mary Jane

BET is all about Being Mary Jane. Just two days after the Salim and Mara Brock Akil drama starring Gabrielle Union returned for its second season, the network announced it renewed the series for a third season! BET made the announcement via Twitter saying:

TV Roundup: ‘Being Mary Jane Renewed'; ‘Awkward Girl’s’ Issa Rae Snags TV Deal & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Being Mary Jane , boris kodjoe , Issa Rae , Larry Wilmore , Laverne Cox , Mara Brock Akil , Orange is the new Black , real husbands of hollywood

