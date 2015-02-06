CLOSE
Dionne Warwick Recovering From Shower Fall

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is currently recuperating after she experienced a nasty fall in the shower. Dionne was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 24 after she slipped and fell inside of her shower at her South Orange, Nj home. TMZ is reporting the ‘Walk On By’ singer was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors performed ankle surgery and was discharged yesterday.

MUST READ: Dionne Warwick & Keith Sweat To Be Honored At Soul Train Awards

Dionne, who is the cousin of the late Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown, thanked wellwishers on Twitter saying:

Get well soon Dionne.

Dionne Warwick Recovering From Shower Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

