Buckeye Donuts Near OSU Campus Robbed At Gunpoint

The university has issued a safety alert following the robbery near campus.

One of the food staples of Ohio State University was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning according to Columbus Police. A man entered the store at 1998 North High Street around 4:50 a.m, flashed his gun, and demanded money.

Once the suspect received the money he left the store going north on High St. No one was hurt.

Police have not offered any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

