Cincinnati: Today Is Cincinnati Reds Opening Day

Cincinnati is so excited today because it;s opening day. Find out all you need to know about today below.

Via Fox19

The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Detroit Tigers in a home game at Great American Ball Park tonight at 6:10 p.m.

You can watch live on FOX Sports Ohio or head to one of the many fan hangouts in the region that undoubtedly will be showing the game.

The Cincinnati Reds are putting forth a plan that would have fans fill about 20% of the seats at Great American Ball Park for the 2020 season.

That means between 9,000 and 10,000 fans could be in the ballpark for each game.

Reds Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini says Major League Baseball has a desire to get fans back in all stadiums at some point in an appropriate socially distanced way, but it won’t happen in the next few weeks.

Close