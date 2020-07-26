CLOSE
Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives, Talks Black Lives Matter, + More

Comedian Michael Rapaport joined the Lemonade Stand Live and Let’s just say he DID NOT hold back. Michael being a Housewives Junky dished about the last season of Housewives of Atlanta and got into the newest season of Housewives of Potomac. We know everyone has been talking entanglement-gate between Jada, August, and Will! Let’s just say Michael Isn’t a big fan of the way August decided to share his truth. With everything going on in the world, Michael is some would say is “invited to the cookout,” I asked what advice he’d give to people looking to be an ally to the black lives matter movement…He had A LOT to say! Honey Grab your cups cause this is hilarious and candid!

