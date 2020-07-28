CLOSE
Ellen DeGeneres Show: Under Investigation For Allegations of Racist Incidents and Toxic Culture

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is  reportedly being investigated by WarnerMedia following allegations against the workplace.

 

via Deadline:

The investigation, first reported by Variety, follows a recent BuzzFeed report alleging a toxic work culture based on anonymous testimonials by one current and 10 former employees, according to the publication, who said they faced racism, bullying and intimidation. It was the latest in a string of negative stories about the show and host Ellen DeGeneres published over the past six months.(LoveBScott)

