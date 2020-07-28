Ellen DeGeneres Show: Under Investigation For Allegations of Racist Incidents and Toxic Culture

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is reportedly being investigated by WarnerMedia following allegations against the workplace.

via Deadline:

As revealed in an internal memo sent out last week, WarnerMedia has retained an outside consultant to interview current and former Ellen employees about their experience working on the popular daytime syndicated talk show. Reps for Warner Bros. declined comment.

The investigation, first reported by Variety, follows a recent BuzzFeed report alleging a toxic work culture based on anonymous testimonials by one current and 10 former employees, according to the publication, who said they faced racism, bullying and intimidation. It was the latest in a string of negative stories about the show and host Ellen DeGeneres published over the past six months.(LoveBScott)

