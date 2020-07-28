CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Child Care Providers Permitted To Return to Full Class Sizes In Aug

Black girl laying on sofa

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

For those who have been struggling with their kiddos during COVID-19 after things opened up and some have returned to work not to mention our essential workers who haven’t skipped a beat during the pandemic, relief is just a couple of weeks away.

With public schools still trying to find away to keep students and staff healthy by starting schools remotely possibly, for those with little little ones, the Governor Mike DeWine say’s that as of August 9th daycare centers can open to full class sizes.

DeWine said that while child care providers will be given the option to return to their normal sizes on Aug. 9, they can also opt to maintain their limited ratios and receive a subsidy instead. Even with increased classroom sizes, DeWine said that child care providers will be required to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing and frequent cleaning.  Read More 

Ohio Child Care Providers Permitted To Return to Full Class Sizes In Aug  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 week ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close