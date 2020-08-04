The Hotties have been coming for Tory Lanez since the news broke that he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion last month. There was a petition going around trying to deport the Canadian native rapper back home, but sources close to him say that he’s “doing well.” Whatever that means.

Tamar Braxton is leaving the network after her suicide attempt and Peter Thomas speaks out about how he contracted COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Even Though Fans Made A Petition, Tory Lanez Will Not Be Deported [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com