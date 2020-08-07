Kerry Washington Rocks A Fro On The Cover Of Town & Country Magazine

Kerry Washington is the latest star to cover Town & Country Magazine and for the September issue, she’s ditching her straightened tresses look to show off her natural side–and we are loving it! Dressed in a slinky one-shoulder lavender gown, a natural afro and possessing the face of a goddess, Kerry’s mere appearance on the T&C cover is a testament to her grace, work and passion for justice through telling stories that matter.

Though the Little Fires Everywhere actress and producer is dressed in wealthy staples like Chanel, Ralph Lauren and the Black-owned brand Mateo throughout the magazine spread, it’s social justice and her new documentary, The Fight, that Kerry chooses to talk about in the T&C interview, rather than the usual topics of movies or fashion that the magazine is known for featuring.

The new documentary film, which the 43 year old actress calls, “one of the things I’m most proud of in my career,” gives audiences rare access to the work and lives of a group of lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The film will follow four of the main legal battles surrounding recent administration policies such as immigration and border patrol, transgender military policies, census cases and reproductive rights.

“These lawyers are real life superheroes,” Kerry told T&C. “So it’s just such an honor to bring this film to the world because what they each do so beautifully and vulnerably in the film—they’re much more courageous than I am, I would never let cameras in my bedroom and kitchen—is show us that while they are truly taking on the greatest challenges to our civil rights in our lives, they are also just people.”

Kerry’s inspiration to join the fight began in January 2017 after the ACLU’s request for an injunction against deportations under Trump’s Muslim ban was granted by a federal judge. She hopes that by creating this documentary film, she’ll inspire other young people to also “join the fight’, just as she was inspired by the lawyers who were already deeply involved.

Kerry continued, “One of my favorite prayers is, ‘use me God that I may know the joy of being used by you,’ because the thing that makes us feel most full and alive, I think, is when we’re contributing our efforts toward something that’s bigger than us and better than us.”

Read Kerry Washington’s full interview with Town & Country here.

Kerry Washington Rocks A Fro On The Cover Of Town & Country Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com