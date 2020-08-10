Stomp Wars HBCU KNOW Virtual Homecoming Experience Hosted By Rock T

Now you know a pandemic can’t stop an HBCU homecoming. @StompWarsUSA HBCU Know Virtual Homecoming Experience is coming soon!

This experience will be GLOBAL! We’re celebrating HBCU excellence with the Battle of the Bands, Stomp Wars Step Competitions, of course, a tailgate & MUCH MORE!

@HBCUKnow homecoming with be hosted by @RockTHolla, so you’re not going to want to miss this event! SAVE THE DATE. For more information visit www.StompWars.com NOW.

