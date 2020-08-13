CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Students Return To Xavier

Students have returned to Xavier University but of course things are a little different.

They have reduced class room capacity and practicing social distancing.

Via Fox19

“This is such an exciting moment to see all of these students back on campus,” XU professor of history Rachel Chrastil said.

Chrastil says it’s been five months since she last saw students roaming around Xavier’s campus. While they’ve been away, she’s been busy with the university’s COVID-19 task force, working on their safe return.

“Been working to ensure there’s social distancing across campus, including reducing our classroom capacity so students could stay 6 feet apart at all times,” she explained. “We’ve been putting up 1,100 different cleaning stations of hand sanitizer and paper towels.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , return , students , TO , xavier

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close