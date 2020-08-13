CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

Piney Woods Donation Graphic

Source: Piney Woods / Piney Woods

Helen Jones Woods one of the founding members of the International Sweet Hearts of Rhythm grew up at The Piney Woods School. Her father Dr. Laurence C. Jones founded the Piney Woods School in Mississippi in 1909 because of illiteracy in the black community. The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will assist our students in receiving an education and achieving their full potential.

For more than a century, The Piney Woods School has provided a holistic education to thousands of young students in a safe and nurturing environment. Occupying 2,000 acres of rolling timberland and sparkling lakes, the school is located 20 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi on a rural campus.

The Piney Woods School has become a leading college preparatory boarding high school with 98 percent of graduating seniors enroll in some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the nation each year.

Our success is founded on the guiding principle that informed the school’s philosophy over a century ago: Educating the “head, heart, and hands” of each student who enters our gates with a paradigm based on Christian ideals.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION

 

Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close