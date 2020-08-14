Lauryn Hill: Gets Back At The Critics For Using A Belt On Her Kids

Lauryn Hill is clapping back at the critics about disciplining her kids with a belt.

Via LoveBScott

Lauryn says she was only trying to help discipline her kids — much as she learned from her parents and grandparents.

She said in the lengthy post:

“If I am guilty of anything it is disciplining in anger, not in disciplining,” before adding, “I discussed with Selah what it must have been like having a child while being hunted by nazis, or what it was like for the children of runaway slaves. The child just being a child puts her and everyone else’s lives in jeopardy. Keeping the child quiet to escape the danger is ALSO saving the child’s life!”

Also On 100.3: