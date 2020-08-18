These Are The States Black People Want To Keep After The Election [WATCH]

Special K got the word from Africa that they are not letting all of us back to Africa. Since America has been wilding, we got the bad news that Africa called and said Back to Africa is canceled.

The National Coalition of Everything Black People Want has come together and decided that we are taking over only some states after the 2020 election.

States like Lousiana, Georgia, and Florida are coming without a doubt and they can have most of the states on the west.

Listen to see if you agree on the places to keep and to leave.

