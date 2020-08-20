Drunk History: Show Canceled After Six Seasons

If you were hoping to get another season of Drink History you are out of luck. The show is getting canceled after only seasons on Comedy Central.

Via LoveBScott

The series’ sixth — and now final — season, which wrapped its run on Aug. 6, 2019, is up for three Emmy nominations, Outstanding Variety Sketch series, as well as Outstanding Costumes and Production Design for a Reality/Variety/Competition series. Drunk History, which is getting a strong push by ViacomCBS in its farewell awards season, has been nominated in the top variety sketch category every year since the category was launched in 2015.

Drunk History will continue to air around the world in various local formats. Waters, who delivered the news that the series has ended on Comedy Central, has a first-look deal with the network and will segue to working on new projects.

Also On 100.3: