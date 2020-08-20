CLOSE
Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving Away $1M on Twitter to Celebrate Women Empowerment

WAP

The men may not be here for the WAP video, but us women don’t really care! Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion just changed the game by partnering with Cash App to give away one million dollars on Twitter. This will be the biggest cash giveaway on Twitter, ever.

Off an high of their very successful musical collaboration, both Megan and Cardi wanted to take women empowerment to another level. Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App.

 

According to Billboard, “‘WAP’ roars in at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, with 93 million U.S. streams and 125,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also drew 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 16.” This is a major win for both artists. “‘WAP’ is Cardi B’s third No. 1 on Streaming Songs and fourth on Digital Song Sales. Megan Thee Stallion scores her second No. 1 on each chart.”

From the lyrics of their song, to the backlash from conservatives and judgmental men, WAP is about to be a historical part of Hip Hop culture. The fact that they’re keeping the momentum going by giving away 1 million dollars, adds to their bawse level.

I am so here for this! Best believe I dropped my Cash App along with my pitch on why I’d benefit from receiving a few extra dollars. What do I have to lose? How about you? Will you enter to win this giveaway?

