Leprechaun Spotted Down South

You can find just about anything in the hood these days, but some residents of Mobile, Alabama have sworn that they saw a leprechaun up in a tree this week.

This rare ‘sighting’ of the leprechaun has caused so much ruckus in the city that even the local news created a spotlight feature on this mystical hood creature. Maybe we’ll find the luck of the Irish north of the Ohio River someday.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think of the fiasco. What would you do for a pot o’gold?

