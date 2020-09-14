Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion: Would You Like To Sleep There For A Night

Have you ever dreamed of staying at the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion? If you answered yes this could your lucky day…

Looks like Will Smith and partnered with an Airbnb to make that happen.

via TMZ:

Big Willie and the vacation rental company are teaming up to rent out a portion of the famous Brentwood mansion that was used as the exterior for the hit NBC sitcom during six incredibly successful seasons in the ’90s.

The mansion offers access to what would have been Will’s bedroom and bathroom on the show … along with the poolside lounge area and ritzy dining room. They’ll be greeted by bold graffiti art, posh interiors, family portraits and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters. Luxury, baby. (LoveBScott)

