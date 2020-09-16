CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

WNBA Player Maya Moore Married The Man She Helped Get Out Of Prison

At the beginning of the pandemic’s appearance in the United States, we learned that WNBA player, Maya Moore forsook her entire basketball season in order to exonerate Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully accused man serving a 50-year-sentence for an alleged burglary and assault.

Moore’s efforts paid off in more ways than one.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Not only was she able to get Irons’ conviction overturned and he was released from prison after serving 23 years in prison, but she also found love in the man she helped to free.

Today, Moore and Irons appeared on “Good Morning America.” And in a conversation with Robin Roberts, she shared that she and Irons have tied the knot.

Before they shared their romantic news, the two spoke about their campaign encouraging people to vote.

But Robin had some other things in mind that she wanted to discuss.

“This is very important that we’re talking about the Get Out The Vote campaign. Yes indeedy. There is something else though, another collaboration, if you will, that you two are engaged in. Do you want to share any announcement or anything with us?”

Maya said, “Absolutely. We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to share the work that we have been doing together but doing it as a married couple. We got married a couple months ago and we’re excited to just continue this new chapter of life together.”

The camera flashes to the two of them on their wedding day, with Johnathan shedding tears at the altar waiting for Maya to meet him there.

Robin said when the two first appeared on “Good Morning America,” viewers suspected that there might have been something more to their relationship.

So Maya shared how it evolved.

“I met Jonathan when I was 18. I was about to be a freshman at UConn. My godparents and my great uncle introduced me to him, his story and his case—being wrongfully convicted. He had been in prison over a decade at that point. So I was just interested in learning. I got to know him and over the last 13 years, we have developed a friendship and entered into this huge battle to get him home.

And over time, it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts. Now, we’re sitting here today starting a whole new chapter together.”

Roberts asked Irons how he proposed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He said, “Well, a few years ago we were on a visit in prison. And at that point, we both acknowledged that we had really strong feelings for each other. So much so that I wanted to marry her but at the same time protect her because being in a relationship with a man in prison is extremely difficult and painful and I didn’t want her to feel trapped. I wanted her to feel open and have the ability to, at any time, go and find somebody and live your life. Because this is hard. But at the same time, she was like, ‘Well, I’m here now.’

So I said, ‘I want to ask you something.’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Will you marry me? But don’t answer that question yet. I just want you to wait until I’m home.’ Because in my mind, I didn’t know if I’d be home and she’s such an amazing, beautiful person and I could never trap her and not let her fulfill her dreams of being a wife and being a mother one day.

But then, when I got out, we were in the hotel room. We had some friends in the other room, we were winding down. We were extremely tired but still gassed up with excitement.

It was just me and her in the room and I got down on my knees and I looked up at her and she kind of knew what was going on. And I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ She said yes and here we are today.”

Roberts shared that she had known of the news for some time but the couple decided to keep it private because they didn’t want it to distract from their mission.

You can watch their full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed Season To Help Free From Prison

Kyrie Irving Creates $1.5M Fund For WNBA Players Skipping The Season

WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off The Court Before National Anthem

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns

Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As Troubling Fight Video Surfaces

13 photos Launch gallery

Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As Troubling Fight Video Surfaces

Continue reading Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As Troubling Fight Video Surfaces

Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As Troubling Fight Video Surfaces

[caption id="attachment_4837036" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Delonte West, who played 10 seasons in the NBA for four teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks as well as stints overseas, was allegedly shown in a video getting beaten up by an unidentified man and talking incoherently in or near Washington, D.C. The video footage first surfaced on social media on Sunday. For those who know about West’s struggles with bipolar disorder, the new footage may not be as surprising. But many people on social media who said they were familiar with West, 36, and his basketball career were still taken aback after seeing the videos. West played alongside LeBron James in Cleveland for three seasons, prompting many people to wonder if the most popular player in the NBA ever tried to intervene. That answer may be a bit more complicated considering the unproven yet persistent rumor that West had a sexual relationship with James’ mother while they were teammates in Cleveland. RELATED: David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77 RELATED: Did Delonte West Just Admit He Was Hooking Up With LeBron’s Mom? [VIDEO]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WNBA Player Maya Moore Married The Man She Helped Get Out Of Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close