CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Draws Attention To Her Complicated Legacy On Race

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal bastion of the Supreme Court, has died at 87 years old.

U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death has rattled a nation for a number of different reasons as the 87-year-old champion of women’s rights died Friday following a years-long battle with metastatic pancreas cancer. Amid the outpouring of condolences, there were immediate partisan concerns over who would fill her coveted seat on the highest court in the land, and how that process might play out with less than two months before Election Day.

The Justice who was also affectionately referred to as the Notorious RBG — a play on the rapper Biggie Smalls’ moniker — was remembered for being a reliably outspoken liberal voice on the bench and helping to shape the modern era of women’s rights. But Ginsburg’s death also drew attention to Pauli Murray, the relatively unheralded Howard University-trained Black and queer lawyer whose pioneering legal arguments in the 1960s comparing gender discrimination and racial discrimination were credited with inspiring RBG to do the same.

It appeared to be one of the first instances documenting Ginsburg’s relationship with Black America —  or, at least a Black American. But it would be far from her last as she went on to an illustrious 27-year career as a United States Supreme Court Justice; a career that had its ups as well as its downs when it came to the topic of race.

The ‘Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law’

The NAACP mourned Ginsburg’s death and defended her as a fearless champion of equality.

When President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson recalled in a press released Friday, “he called her the ‘Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law.’” Marshall was, of course, the first Black Supreme Court Justice.

Black law clerks. All two of them

But that high praise for Ginsburg infamously resulted in part with her having only had two Black clerks in total during her decades as a judge. That included one clerk during her 13 years on the D.C. Circuit Court — a duration where the National Review reminded its readersshe had never had a single black law clerk, intern, or secretary. Out of 57 employees, zero blacks.” That unfortunate trend continued after she became a Supreme Court Justice, when she “hired only one black clerk among the more than 100 clerks she has had.”

National Anthem protest controversy

Ginsburg also raised quite a few eyebrows over her negative response to Colin Kaepernick‘s silent kneeling protest during the national anthem.

“I think it’s really dumb of them,” Ginsburg said in 2016 when asked for her thoughts on the protests before continuing later: “I think it’s dumb and disrespectful. … I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.”

Kaepernick, whose kneeling protest has been all but officially adapted by the entire NFL and its players this current season, said at the time that he was dismayed at her response.

“It is disappointing to hear a Supreme Court justice call a protest against injustices and oppression ‘stupid, dumb’ in reference to players doing that,” he said. “I was reading an article and it refers to white critique of Black protests and how they try to de-legitimize it by calling it ‘idiotic, dumb, stupid,’ things of that nature, so they can sidestep the real issue. As I was reading that I saw more and more truth how this has been approached by people in power, and white people in power in particular.”

She later backed away from her comments about the anthem protest.

“Barely aware of the incident or its purpose, my comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh,” Ginsburg said in a prepared statement. “I should have declined to respond.”

SCOTUS

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

SCOTUS gutting the Voting Rights Act

RBG dissented vehemently as the conservative-led Supreme Court in 2013 struck down a key component of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), the historic law that in 1965 abolished restrictions on Black Americans voting in federal, state and local elections.

“The sad irony of today’s decision lies in its utter failure to grasp why the VRA has proven effective,” Ginsburg wrote in response. “The Court appears to believe that the VRA’s success in eliminating the specific devices extant in 1965 means that preclear­ance is no longer needed. “In the Court’s view, the very success of §5 of the Voting Rights Act demands its dormancy.”

She later lamented in her dissent: “Hubris is a fit word for today’s demolition of the VRA.” Ginsberg wrote. 

Earlier that same year during oral arguments in Shelby County v. Holder — the challenge to the Voting Rights Act at the Supreme Court — Ginsburg lectured Shelby County attorney Bert W. Rein abut voter suppression and its effect on minorities.

“Mr. Rein, you keep emphasizing over and over again in your brief and you said it a couple of times this morning. Congress was well aware that [voter] registration was no longer the problem,” she said at the time. “This legislative record is replete with what they call second generation devices. Congress said up front: We know that the registration is fine. That is no longer the problem. But the discrimination continues in other forms.” 

When discussing the case during an interview with MSNBC in 2015, she said: “We’ve come a long way from the days where there was state enforced segregation. But we still have a way to go.”

Vann Newkirk of the Atlantic put it another way in 2018: “voting became rapidly more difficult after the Shelby County decision, particularly for poor and elderly black people and Latinos.”

Birth control

In a 2014 interview, RBG prioritized and defended Black women when discussing poor women’s access to reproductive choice. She recalled a speech she was giving on the topic in the 1980s when she said a Black man commented, “We know what you lily-white women are all about. You want to kill black babies.”

“That’s how some in the African American community regarded the choice movement. So I think it would be helpful if civil rights groups homed in on the impact of the absence of choice on African American women. That would be useful,” she told the New Republic.

In the same interview, she also had more glowing words for Thurgood Marshall, whose advocacy for Black people has been compared to RBG’s work on behalf of women.

“He was my model as a lawyer,” she said before putting their legal existences into their proper perspectives: “The difference between Thurgood Marshall and me, most notably, is that my life was never in danger. His was. He would go to a Southern town to defend people, some of them falsely accused, and he literally didn’t know whether he would be alive at the end of the day. I never faced that kind of problem.” 

Refusing to step down

Even though there were calls for Ginsburg to retire while President Barack Obama was in office — so he could name her successor — she was adamant about remaining on the bench.

“I will step down when I feel I can no longer do the job full steam,” she said in 2015.

SEE ALSO:

Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee? Another Issue Black Voters Must Stay On Top Of

5 Black Women For Biden And Sanders To Consider For Next Supreme Court Justice

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix - Live Performances: Day One

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

70 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020

UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 12 -- While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. We commemorate some of the notable Black folks who have died in 2020 is meant to pay homage to their contributions in life that will live on well after their deaths. The sports world suffered back to back blows when baseball icon Lou Brock died Sept. 6 just about a week after college basketball coaching legend John Thompson's death. Brock was 81 years old. ESPN reminded readers that "Brock retired in 1979 as the single-season and all-time leader in stolen bases" and "was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1985." Thompson died Aug. 31 at the age of 78. He first started coaching high school before Georgetown University hired him in 1972, ultimately going on to become the first Black head coach to win an NCAA championship when Georgetown beat the University of Houston in 1985. Read more about his life here. Days earlier, actor Chadwick Boseman died after a yearslong battle with colon cancer. He died Aug. 28 at the age of 43. Earlier in August, Bob Ryland, the first Black tennis player to go professional, died. He was 100 years old at the time of his death on Aug. 2. "With an aggressive baseline style and dangerous, low-lying slice shot, Mr. Ryland was a dominant figure in 1940s and ’50s tennis tournaments — at least those that let him play," the Washington Post reported with a nod to the racism he experienced at the time. Ryland notably coached Venus and Serena Williams when they played as juniors and was also a tennis instructor to celebrities, according to the United States Tennis Association. https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1290843949968621570?s=20 Former professional wrestler James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris has died, according to his biographer. Kenny Casanova made the announcement on his Facebook page and said Harris' cause of death was the coronavirus. https://www.facebook.com/kennycasanova/posts/10157063142726933 Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died following a brief battle with the coronavirus. He died July 30 at the age of 74. Cain, who was also the former chair of the Kansas City Federal Reserve as well as the one-time chief executive of the Godfather's Pizza chain, was a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump. He may have contracted the coronavirus after attending a heavily attended rally for Trump without wearing a mask. [caption id="attachment_3986777" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty[/caption]   Cain's death occurred on the same day that Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the iconic civil rights pioneer who went on to become one of the most powerful men in Congress, was being buried in Atlanta. Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80 following a battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer that he announced late last year. You can read more about his legendary life by clicking here. https://twitter.com/tvonetv/status/1284331852996775938?s=20   Jas Waters, a television writer also known as "JasFly" who penned scripts for hit shows like "This Is Us," has died, according to reports. She was just 39 years old. Waters' death was confirmed by the verified Twitter account for "This Is Us," which tweeted on June 10 that "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP." Waters' cause of death was not announced. https://twitter.com/ThisIsUsWriters/status/1270819673416716293?s=20 Bonnie Pointer, one of the four siblings who made up the hit singing group, The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 69 years old. Family members said her cause of death was cardiac arrest. The second-youngest of the four sisters, who died on June 8, is credited for pushing her siblings to join with her to sing professionally. “The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie," Anita Pointer, the second-oldest sister, told USA Today in a statement. The Pointer Sisters peaked in the 1970s with a number of hit songs including "Fairy Tale," which won a Grammy for best country vocal performance by a duo or group. Wes Unseld, the venerable NBA Hall of Fame player who was the star on the Washington Bullets' only championship team has died. The Washington Wizards announced that Unseld died June 2 "surrounded by family following lengthy health battles, most recently pneumonia." Unseld was 74 years old. Read the full statement below. https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1267813394003955714?s=20 Jimmy Cobb, the legendary jazz drummer who kept the beat going for many of the genre's greats including Miles Davis, died May 25. NPR reported that Cobb's wife confirmed the cause of death was lung cancer. He was 91 years old. https://twitter.com/dazedbee/status/1264864203900362753?s=20 Earlier this year, his daughter announced her father was experiencing financial as well as medical problems. She reminded her father's fans of his accomplishments, including the fact that he "recorded the highest selling jazz record in history “Kind of Blue” at age 30." A GoFundMe account was started in January to raise money for Cobb's health care and was nearing $100,000 at the time of his death. https://twitter.com/elopezri/status/1264902083385442311?s=20 Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, a former longtime butler who worked in the White House, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 91 years old. Jerman served 11 presidents, including Barack Obama, the nation's first Black commander-in-chief. Fox News reported that "Jerman worked at the White House from 1957 to 2012 as a cleaner, a doorman, and butler." Shad Gaspard, a professional wrestler-turned actor and author, was found dead on May 20 after he went missing while swimming at a beach in California days earlier. He was just 39 years old. Gaspard, a former star with the WWE, was caught in a strong rip current with his 10-year-old son. Lifeguards responded but Garspard insisted they save his son first. Lifeguards said when they returned, “a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea.” Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead in his Las Vegas condo on May 13, according to widespread reports. Boyce was 30 years old. He and his girlfriend were found dead together. Natalie Adepoju was 27 years old. There was no cause of death reported with the deaths. Boyce was best known for his roles in the movies "Twilight" in 2008 and "Apocalypse" in 2018. Memphis civil rights activist, city councilmember and businessman Fred L. Davis, who marched with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a historic labor strike, died on Tuesday following an illness. Davis made history when he was elected the Memphis City Council in 1967, joining two other newly elected Black people as the city's first African American council members. The next year, when the city's sanitation workers protested their working conditions and low pay, Davis and King were among those marching in the workers' support. Davis also opened one of the first Black-owned insurance companies in the south. In addition, he and his wife worked to desegregate the city's schools. https://twitter.com/MEM_Council/status/1260342708712943616?s=20   Davis' death followed a brutal spate of devastating losses from the music world. Betty Wright, the award-winning R&B soul singer whose signature song went on to become a sampling standard in hip-hop music, died Sunday morning. She was 66 years old. Wright, whose cause of death was not immediately reported, had a career that spanned decades and evolved from its gospel roots to rhythm and blues to pop, the latter of which won her a pair of Grammy Awards. https://twitter.com/SonAndPop/status/1259509570390634498?s=20 As Bossip noted, Wright's hit song from 1971, "Clean Up Woman," has been sampled in music by contemporary artists ranging from Mary J Blige to Beyonce and still stands the test of time as a classic song in its own right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpEVVNGtMaw Wright's death came after several other celebrated members of the Black music community also recently died. Legendary rock n' roll pioneer Little Richard died May 9 at the age of 87. The reports of his death followed that of iconic hip-hop executive Andre Harrell, who discovered Sean "Diddy" Combs. Harrell was 59 and died May 8. Another of the most recent deaths reported was for legendary soul singer Bill Withers. He was 81 years old. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwgggzBgJfM Prior to that, legendary jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. died at the age of 85 after suffering complications from the coronavirus. That followed the death of Wallace Roney, a jazz trumpeter who also tested positive or the COVID-19 disease. Prior to that, the Rev. Dr. Joseph Echols Lowery, the man who was also known as the dean of civil rights, died March 27. Lowery was widely regarded as the top lieutenant for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and contributed to the civil rights movement in the most profound of ways that include working to end segregation on buses in Mobile, Alabama, before Rosa Parks as well as being a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). He was 98 years old. Some other notable Black folks who have died this year include the legendary NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was just 41 years old. Emergency personnel responded to the accident, but there were no survivors. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on the helicopter along with seven other people who all died, as well. But there are others who died after living a full life of notable contributions to society, such as Katherine Johnson, the pioneering "Hidden Figures" NASA mathematician who died Feb. 24 at 101 years old. “She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet when announcing her death. https://twitter.com/JimBridenstine/status/1231946829962584065 B. Smith, the restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, died in February, according to her husband, Dan Gasby, who announced the news of his wife’s passing in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” he wrote. “B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.” https://www.facebook.com/100000189921296/posts/3575437569139205/ Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, known for his record “Welcome To The Party” was shot and killed in Hollywood Hills on the morning of Feb. 19. The rapper was at a Hollywood Hills home that he may have been renting when at least four men were suspected of breaking into the property wearing hoodies and masks, according to law enforcement sources. Multiple fires were shot, striking and critically wounding the Brooklyn rapper. The men, who have not yet been identified, were seen fleeing the scene on foot. It is unclear Pop Smoke he knew his killers. However, it has been reported that there was a party or gathering at the home before the alleged home invasion took place. Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. He was 20 years old. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230171435093483520?s=20 Famed actress Ja’Net DuBois, who played the role of Willona Woods on “Good Times,” died Feb. 18 at the age of 74. DuBois reportedly unexpectedly died in her sleep while at her Glendale, California home. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1230280909368127488?s=20 Veteran T.V. and movie actress, Esther Scott died Feb. 14 after suffering a heart attack days earlier. A family member announced that the actress, known for her roles in “Boyz N The Hood,” “90210,” “Birth of a Nation” and more, suffered a heart attack in her Santa Monica home and was later found unconscious. She was hospitalized and died days later. She was 66 years old. Prior to that, the Jan. 9 death of Yolanda Carr, whose daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, was killed in her own home by police in Texas in November, was announced. Carr's death came a couple of months after Jefferson's father also died. His death was attributed in part to a broken heart while Carr's cause of death was not immediately confirmed. Studies have shown a direct correlation between people affected by police brutality and the deterioration of their health that “can lead to conditions such as diabetes, stroke, ulcers, cognitive impairment, autoimmune disorders, accelerated aging, and death.” Legendary sports journalist Roscoe Nance also died Jan. 9 at the age of 71, according to an obituary published on the website of a funeral home in Alabama. Nance covered HBCU sports up until his death but was also an NBA reporter at one point. He was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 105, calling the honor "the highlight of my career," according to the HBCU Gameday website. The new year began tragically with the suspected drug overdose death on Jan. 1 of Nick Gordon, who was most famous for his relationship with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. He was only 30. Scroll down to learn more about some of the other notable Black folks who have died this year. SEE MORE:  Notable Deaths 2019 Notable Deaths 2018 Notable Deaths 2017

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Draws Attention To Her Complicated Legacy On Race  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close