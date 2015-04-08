CLOSE
“Empire” Producer Will “Beg” Eminem To Guest Star

“Empire” is working hard to enlist an all-star line up of guest stars for season two.  Producer of the Fox hit, Brian Grazer, stopped by “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, revealing that he has his eyes on Eminem for an upcoming guest appearance.  Grazer says he’s heard that the rapper is a fan of the show, and adds that he has a friendship with Eminem because he also produced his 2002 movie “8 Mile.”  He says he plans to “beg him” for a cameo.  Some of the guest stars on the show’s first season included Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora, Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle and Juicy J.

“Empire” Producer Will “Beg” Eminem To Guest Star was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

