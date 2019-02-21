CLOSE
Black History Month 2019
Home

Little Known Black History Fact: The Eight Students of Martin Luther King, Jr.

1 reads
Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington when over 200,000 people heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message. Many are familiar with his famous speeches, but only eight students had the privilege of receiving one-on-one instruction from Dr. King. In 1962, during his tenure at Morehouse College, Dr. King taught eight students Social Philosophy for one semester. The class was comprised of six men from Morehouse and two Spelman women. It is the practice of both colleges to intermix the curriculum to offer students a wide variety of courses toward their majors. Only one year later, Dr. King would stand at the Lincoln Memorial and tell the world “I have a dream.”

For the students’ final exam, Dr. King’s request was a paper answering the question: would Adam Smith or Karl Marx support the nonviolent theory of social change? The civil rights leader held his students to a high standard – with intense reading assignments examining the words of great world leaders.

As for Dr. King’s eight students, they became activists and made their own significant marks in history. Barbara Adams of Spelman College has done extensive work for President Obama and is now a book consultant. She has been in the company of John F. Kennedy when he served hot chocolate to the marchers in Washington and the family of benefactors of Spelman College – the Rockefellers. She still holds her final paper graded by Dr. King himself with a “B” grading.

The late Benjamin Berry Jr. was a minister and professor of history and African American studies at Virginia Wesleyan College. He told his wife that he remembers sitting outside for class with Dr. King, who discussed the topics with his students rather than lecture.

Charles Black, another former student, had been nicknamed “Sit-Down Black” because he was a part of so many sit-ins. He went on to work with his classmate, Julian Bond, on civil rights issues. Aside from being Dr. King’s student. Black and a few other students convinced the reverend to get out of his sick bed with the flu to help with a boycott at Rich’s department store. The store lost $10 million in revenue that year.

Little Known Black History Fact: The Eight Students of Martin Luther King, Jr. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Civil Rights Movement , Little Known Black History Fact , Martin Luther King Jr. , President Barack Obama

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close