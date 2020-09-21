CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until 2021

106 & Party

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

A parole board in New York has denied Bobby Shmurda a chance to be released early according to TMZ.

The Brooklyn rapper, best known for his “Hot N*gga” single in 2014, has served more than six years behind bars on a litany of charges including weapons possession. In 2017, he was sentenced to serve a four-year sentence for carrying a shank in prison and it was set to serve concurrently with his original sentence.

Since he’s been locked up, Shmurda has been preparing to release new music and if his parole came through, a documentary about his life was to be in the works. He had hoped that it would be used as an educational tool for young people caught up in various circumstances.

Shmurda’s time behind bars is set to conclude on December 11, 2021, more than seven years after his initial arrest in December 2014.

RELATED: Finally: Bobby Shmurda To Face Parole Board In August 

RELATED: Bobby Shmurda On Working With Tekashi69 Again: “Hell Motherf*cking No!”

RELATED: ‘They Lied To Me:’ Bobby Shmurda Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until 2021  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close