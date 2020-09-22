Cincinnati: Happy First Day Of Fall

It is officially Fall in the Nati. It looks like we are going to have a perfect Fall day. The Temperature will get up to around 75 degrees today!

Via Fox19

Our weather will remain dry until Thursday when a few scattered showers are expected by late afternoon.

More scattered rain will arrive Friday before the chance for widespread soaking rains move in Sunday with additional showers Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures this time of year are normally near 76 degrees, but we will be slightly warmer than normal through Sunday.

