CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer Louisville Cops ‘Got Away With Murder’

A grand jury on Wednesday recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of the three Louisville police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor more than six months ago. The announcement to indict Brett Hankison for anything less than manslaughter charges was largely seen as a disappointment to people calling for justice to be served in Taylor’s police killing in March.

The announcement was read live on TV by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell, who agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail and issued a warrant for Hankison’s arrest.

A closer look at the grand jury findings showed that Hankison was being indicted for endangering the lives of people with the initials f “C.D.,” “T.M.,” and “Z.F.” — believed to be Taylor’s neighbors. Consequently, that means that the grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge any of the three officers as it directly related to Taylor’s killing.

The decision came after LMPD declared a state of emergency within the police department in what critics said was tantamount to preparing as if the cops who killed Taylor would not be criminally charged.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was expected to make a public statement later Wednesday to explain how this decision was reached and whether he and his office have plans to add any charges.

There was a chorus of disapproval n social media in reaction to the indictment, with many claiming in one variation or another that the cops “got away with murder.”

The city of Louisville settled a civil lawsuit from Taylor’s family for a whopping $12 million just last week in one of the country’s highest payouts ever for police violence.

LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit launched a probe of more of its cops in addition to the separate investigation of detective Myles Cosgrove, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and fired officer Brett Hankison, who all fired their guns that fateful night of March 13. The Professional Standards Unit investigates whether officers broke department policies. It was unclear what exactly they were being investigated for as it relates to Taylor’s case. Cosgrove and Mattingly are among the six cops being investigated by the Professional Standards Unit.

Storefronts were boarded up and other buildings in downtown Louisville, such as the federal courthouse, were closed in anticipation of the decision.

On March 13, Taylor was shot eight times by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after they botched the execution of a “no-knock” warrant that was later found out to have been served at the wrong address. The failed raid succeeded in killing Taylor and wounding her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who used his legally owned gun to shoot at the front door suspecting an intruder. Walker is now suing the LMPD, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Louisville/Jefferson County metro government for $10.5 million in part because he said the cops tried “to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder” by initially charging him with a crime.

Since then, police have been accused of trying to set up Taylor’s boyfriend by disingenuously charging him with attempted murder on a police officer. The charges were later dropped. But then prosecutors tried to “posthumously frame Breonna Taylor to clear police,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump claimed after reports that local prosecutors offered Taylor’s incarcerated ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover a plea deal if he would claim she was a co-defendant in a drug case. The reported plea deal suggests that law enforcement was desperately looking for a way to incriminate Taylor and assassinate her character in death, which could prevent the case from progressing and keep the officers involved in the shooting from being arrested and charged with any crimes at all nearly six months after she was killed in her own home.

Glover, however, refused to lie to police about Taylor, who was employed as an EMT and working on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

A grand jury was finally empaneled earlier this month to hear the findings from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his office’s investigation into the shooting.

Cameron — a Black Republican and avid supporter of Donald Trump who has been described as Mitch McConnell‘s “protégé” — and his office have been accused of both politicizing the case and dragging their feet when it came to bringing charges.

He was criticized for speaking at the Republican National Convention last month instead of working on Taylor’s investigation and prosecutors working for him were recently accused of trying to slander Taylor’s reputation through duplicitous means.

SEE ALSO:

Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be Charged For Killing Breonna Taylor

More Cops Investigated In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Ahead Of Kentucky AG’s Decision

Breonna Taylor

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

15 photos Launch gallery

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Continue reading #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m. EDT, May 12, 2020 -- Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That seemed to be the case for Breonna Taylor, a 24-year-old Black woman who was in her own home when police killed her in Kentucky in March. Police tried to execute a warrant for drugs at Taylor's home -- the wrong home -- when her boyfriend suspected they were burglars and legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and the suspects they were looking for was actually already in custody. There were no drugs at the home. Still, police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder and have offered little information about the shooting that involved officers who were. not required to wear body cameras. Activist Brittany Packnett put together a short video to underscore the urgency needed for justice in this egregious case of police malfeasance. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260188793530916865?s=20 The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer Louisville Cops ‘Got Away With Murder’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close