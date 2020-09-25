Bow Wow: Welcomes A Baby Boy

Ohio’s own Bow Wow is a father.

via TMZ:

The rapper and reality TV producer ended speculation about his rumored secret child Thursday, confirming what many fans were already starting to piece together … he’s the father of Olivia’s bundle of joy.

Bow Wow just posted this adorable photo of his boy, nearly a week after Olivia hinted Bow Wow was the dad — and he tells us he’s welcoming his “Prince Bow.”

Olivia sent the rumor mill into overdrive Friday when she posted a photo of the baby with the caption “My Dog For Life” … and fans were quick to point out they thought the kid looked an awful lot like Bow Wow.

