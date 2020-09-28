Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case: “You Say You Believe That All Lives Matter, I Don’t Believe The F*ck You Do” [VIDEO]

Stevie Wonder is fed up.

The legendary singer shared his thoughts about the grand jury decision regarding Breonna Taylor on Wednesday (September 23) in a new episode of his “The Universe Is Watching Us” series and summed it up rather plainly.

“You say you believe that all lives matter,” Wonder says. “I say, I don’t believe the f*ck you do.”

2020 has gotten so out of control even stevie wonder is cussin’ pic.twitter.com/lqP2IJhsaM — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) September 25, 2020

Wonder’s candor came hours after a grand jury declined to bring charges against three officers involved in the death of Taylor on March 13. Instead, they opted to charge one officer, Brett Hankison, on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment. Louisville city officials announced last week that Taylor’s family will receive a #12 million settlement but in Wonder’s views, “no amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, Why so long for Breonna Taylor? Why would we accept anyone [to] call a fallen soldier anything less than an ultimate hero?”

RELATED: Listeners & Attorney Ben Crump React To Breonna Taylor Not Receiving Justice [VIDEO]

RELATED: What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?

Wonder has been using YouTube and “The Universe Is Watching Us” to be vocal about everything from the upcoming Presidential election and encouraging individuals to vote to urging people to seek the truth and not place the country’s matters in the hands of fate. He also cited another Civil Rights titan, the late John Lewis in regard to doing “good trouble.”

“And for me, good trouble is bringing our nation, this nation, back together again. And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out. We just can’t put November in the hands of fate. But we can put it in our hands. The universe is still watching us. And now,” the “Superstition” singer declared, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us, too.”

Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case: “You Say You Believe That All Lives Matter, I Don’t Believe The F*ck You Do” [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3: