L.A. Strippers Launch Virtual Strip Club

Jumbo’s Clown Room in Hollywood was effected by the coronavirus pandemic like many establishments, sparking them to shift their operations online.

Woman exercising on pole

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

Adult entertainment has always thrived in the online realm, but the fast money and swift returns of traditional strip clubs are unmatched in this regard. With the COVID-19 pandemic all but upending brick and mortar business traffic, a quarter of dancers took matters into their own hands and launched a lucrative online venture.

The Los Angeles Times profiled dancers Gabrielle, Reagan, Coco Ono and Kitty, the Stripperina, all of whom worked at Jumbo’s Clown Room, a popular strip joint in Los Angeles’ East Hollywood district. As noted in the piece, the women realized that managers and owners at their establishment were blindsided like the rest of the nation and dug deep to find an innovative way to keep the lights on.

What has been born in Jumbo’s stead is Cyber Clown Girls, an online version of the club experience that goes live twice weekly with fans able to support dancers after buying tickets for a virtual live stream. Like musicians and other performers, gathering in indoor spaces is becoming increasingly scarce but the Cyber Clown Girls are expanding their empire one show at a time.

From the Times:

The co-founders take turns hosting and performing in the virtual show. Each follows a theme — “Star Wars,” disco and funk, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — and features a different lineup of dancers who perform two short pieces in their homes. Some dancers use portable poles, and others make creative use of bathtubs, windowsills, cars or apartment corners transformed by a makeshift set.

Much like the folks over at the OnlyFans-hosted Demon Time live show, patrons who purchase tickets are encouraged to tip the hard-working dancers just as they would in person.

As noted above, it’s not just dancers getting down to their barest essentials but also themed dances and messaging interpolated into their routines.

Learn more about Cyber Clown Girls via the Times’ profile piece here.

L.A. Strippers Launch Virtual Strip Club

Photos
