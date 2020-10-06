CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye West During His Battle With Rona

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on.”

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West’s Battle With COVID-19

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kim Kardashian West is a real one. The bootleg presidential candidate’s shared details about Yeezy’s battle with COVID-19 and how she helped him.

During his ridiculous Forbes interview, West claimed that he caught the ‘rona, but at the time, most people just chalked it up to him speaking nonsense. Well, it would appear that Yeezy was indeed sick with the highly contagious virus, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, revealed.

In an interview with GRAZIA, Kardashian detailed how she took care of her husband while he was battling the coronavirus. No one had any clue what the virus was at that particular moment.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on.”

“It was so scary and unknown.”

Kardashian West detailed how she cared for her husband while he was bed-bound while also having to watch the couple’s four children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

In his interview with Forbes, West detailed that while he was sick with the coronavirus, he experienced “chill, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers” he added that he also resorted to “looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”

Strangely he turned catching COVID-19 into some sort of competition with his “nemesis” Drake adding:

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus, and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Yeezy might be one of the most annoying people on the planet right now, but we are glad to hear he recovered. Shoutout to Kim Kardashian West for holding it down and nursing him back to health, now if only she could get him to take his meds and drop out of the presidential race.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye West During His Battle With Rona  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

