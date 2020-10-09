CLOSE
Lena Waithe Is Giving Us All Kinds Of Swagalicious Energy In This Melody Ehsani’s #Vote4EverMerch Sweatsuit

Lena Waithe is using her platform to promote Melody Ehsani's limited-edition #Vote4EverMerch sweatsuit collection in an effort to increase voter participation in every election.

Walt Disney Television's Coverage of The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards

Source: ABC / Getty

Lena Waithe has always been an advocate for women supporting women, especially women of color. She’s known for using her platform to amplify women’s voices through film, fashion, and other forms of artistic expression and has become a leader in our community when it comes to raw talent. Now, she’s using her platform again to amplify one of the most important messages of the year: voting.

The writer and director recently took to her Instagram to promote Melody Ehsani’s new sweatsuit collection, #Vote4EverMerch, a line developed exclusively to remind people of the importance of voting. Melody was made popular due to her unique take on jewelry, accessories, shoes and apparel and now, she’s partnered with our forever First Lady Michelle Obama on the When We All Vote initiative. The partnership serves as a fashionable reminder for men and women to cast their ballots in this upcoming presidential election and let their voices be heard.

The LA based designer is among a select group that Mrs. Obama has partnered with for her nonprofit, nonpartisan organization to design apparel that remind American youth of their right to vote. Melody’s limited edition collection consists of a crewneck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants and is available to purchase on her website. Although each piece runs about $90-$95, all proceeds will go directly to When We All Vote’s mission of increasing voter participation in every election.⁣

Lena Waithe modeled the mocha colored set on her Instagram with a powerful message in her caption. She wrote, “Women – supporting – women, love to see it and lean in it. We’ve always been the backbone of America anyway, truly and throughly. ⁣

There’s less than 26 days until the election and my sister @MelodyEhsani has partnered with @MichelleObama’s @WhenWeAllVote on a limited edition sweatsuit for the #Vote4EverMerch collection. ⁣

The injustices against men and women in America are tremendous, but nothing we can’t overcome. Join us to shift the culture around voting to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and remembered this November. 

All proceeds are going directly to When We All Vote’s mission to increase participation in every election.⁣

Grab your sisters, your mothers, and aunties and make sure you get out and VOTE!⁣

REGISTER. MAKE A PLAN. TELL A FRIEND.”

We heard you loud and clear, Lena! For more on Melody Ehsani’s collection, visit her website.

