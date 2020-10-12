CLOSE
Feature Story
Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Went [WATCH]

Gary came back from the weekend with the exclusive tea from Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding.  The black and white wedding was accompanied by all of the housewives’ friends and other celebrities.

Listen to the tea as he recaps the wedding from the food, the best looks, the ambiance of the night, and of course the juiciest tea. There was even a surprise guest at the venue.

  

[caption id="attachment_3218186" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The peaches were in full bloom this weekend as 250 famous friends and family gathered to watch Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill say “I do” at the illustrious Governors Town Club in Atlanta. The fashion-forward night was full of looks that were awe-inspiring. Not to be outdone by her co-stars, Cynthia donned not one, but two stunning gowns by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. Her hair was styled by Gail Hudson and her flawless makeup was executed by Alexandra Butler. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNw5Rspgvz/   https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNPSeisk3A/   After exchanging nuptials, the former supermodel changed from her blush-hued gown to her reception gown, which was captured on her daughter Noelle Robinson’s Instagram stories. Cynthia was ready to party with her hip hugging, floor-length ensemble, which featured sheer sequin paneling down the sides with a plunge neck. She switched her up do for a long free flowing tresses. Bailey and Hill made sure to have “strict” precautions in place to ensure the safety of their guests. Ahead of the wedding, Bailey and Hill hired a team to perform a deep clean to the venue. And before entering the ceremony, guests were required to have their temperature checks and asked to wash their hands. Once inside, they will be spaced out according to social-distancing guidelines. Mike sported two suits from Don Morphy. The suit he exchanged his vows in was silver with a photo of him and Cynthia inside and the second was a white suit with jeweled lapels. The wedding party consisted of Cynthia’s RHOA castmates Eva, Kandi and Kenya Moore and “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester as her Bridesman. Noticeably absent was Cynthia’s former best friend NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes. Peach adjacent star Shamea Morton shimmered in a black dress with a see through bodice made by the Ivy Showroom. “Good Morning New Orleans Anchor” Tamica Lee wore a Pedram Couture form fitting dress with a net top and feathers adorning her arms and around the bottom. Sheree Whitfield also followed the feather trend with a high split dress covered in them. With so many fabulous looks, we had to bring you our five favorite looks from the star-studded ceremony. Keep scrolling to see who made the list.

Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Went [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

