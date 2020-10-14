CLOSE
Mo Speights Throws Shade At LeBron James After NBA Finals Win, Twitter Reminds Him He Was A Bum

Everyone has an opinion regarding LeBron James, and his career doesn’t necessarily mean they are right. Former NBA baller Mo Speights learned that the hard way on Twitter.

 

Following LeBron James capturing his 4th NBA title and 4th NBA Finals MVP when his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, Tuesday (Oct.13) Mo Speights decided to take a shot at King James and the “kids.” In a tweet stating that he is “just the messenger,” the former Golden State Warrior shared a meme of the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan side-by-side with the caption:

“Back then, we used to celebrate three-peats. Now kids are out there celebrating four titles in 10 tries and call it greatness.”

It didn’t take too long for Speights to realize he definitely stepped in it. He quickly backtracked on his headass original tweet and copped pleas in follow-up tweets claiming he meant no disrespect to James before deciding he couldn’t handle the heat coming his way and making his account private.

“No shots to Bron he is one of the best players to ever touch the court… I have my own opinion though so i don’t really care what the next person have to say.”

But it was too late. # NBATwitter caught the shade and happily reminded Speights of his ineptitude when he was on the same court as LeBron during NBA Finals matchups between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

A perfect “this you?” tweet, indeed.

What made Speight’s subtweet about James, who has literally lived in the playoffs and NBA Finals since his arrival into the league, is Speight’s anemic performances and the fact he wasn’t a part of a three-peat. Speights was on the 2015-16 Warriors team that defeated James Cavaliers 4-2. He only appeared in three games and averaged 5.3 minutes, 3.0 points, and 1.7 rebounds per game. He was also a part of the 2015-16 Warriors team that blew a 3-1 lead. Speights appeared in 4 games during that memorable series and just averaged 4.6 minutes, 1.5 points, and 2.0 rebounds per game. He also bricked the final shot.

Now granted, not anyone can make it into the NBA, BUT when it comes to this case, perspective has to be applied, and Speights has no business taking shots at James. He was definitely not the right messenger. You can peep more replies to Speights shady tweet below.

