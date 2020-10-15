CORONAVIRUS: 13 Ohio Counties Are Now In Red Level 3, Including Cuyahoga and Summit

More counties in the State of Ohio have been added to the red level in the COVID-19 Public Health Advisory System as cases involving the coronavirus disease increase, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Thirteen of the state’s 88 counties are now at Level 3 in the system, which is described as “very high exposure and spread.” Six of the counties in Northeast Ohio – Cuyahoga, Summit, Richland, Portage, Stark and Mahoning – are now in Level 3.
This latest development also puts Cuyahoga and Summit back in Level 3 after they had been out of that status and placed in Level 2 orange for a while now. Gov. DeWine points out that 65% of Ohio is now living in the red level.
As for the rest of the Ohio counties, seven are at Level 1 yellow, while the rest of the state are at the orange level. In other words, 70 out of the 88 counties in Ohio are in the red level or at “high incidence, encompassing around 10 million Ohioans.”
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
In addition to the increased rankings, 52 counties across the state have been flagged as high incidence, meaning the county has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks, DeWine said.
DeWine said that all 29 counties that are now at red Level 3 all have been flagged for indicators 1 and 3 – new cases per capita and a high proportion of non-congregate cases. Indicator 2, sustained new case growth, has been flagged in 22 of the 29 counties and indicator 5, sustained increase in outpatient visits, is present in 23 of the 29 counties, DeWine said.
So what is to blame for the spike?
That would be on social gatherings such as “bonfires, birthday parties, weddings and funerals” where coronavirus cases are rising as Gov. DeWine points out. He also adds that there is a decrease in mask compliance as many are not wearing facial coverings around those who are not family members and close friends.
In order for those living in the Level 3 counties, Gov. DeWine says they must “remain vigilant.”
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Brad Lee and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images
Third and Fourth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.9 of 44
10. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.10 of 44
11. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3111 of 44
12. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?12 of 44
13. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.13 of 44
14. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.14 of 44
15. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!15 of 44
16. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!16 of 44
17.17 of 44
18. For those who need utility assistance:18 of 44
19. Need utilities re-instated?19 of 44
20. For Small Businesses:20 of 44
21. More Business Resorces:21 of 44
22. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system22 of 44
23.23 of 44
24. Ohio BMV Update:24 of 44
25. Ohio State Parks Remain Open25 of 44
26. Mental Heath Services:26 of 44
27.27 of 44
28. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th28 of 44
29. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. Still need to do your taxes?30 of 44
31.31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic34 of 44
35. Planned Parenthood remains open35 of 44
36.36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:38 of 44
39.39 of 44
40. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.40 of 44
41.41 of 44
42. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!42 of 44
43. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!43 of 44
CORONAVIRUS: 13 Ohio Counties Are Now In Red Level 3, Including Cuyahoga and Summit was originally published on wzakcleveland.com