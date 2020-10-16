OHIO: New Bill Introduced To Overturn 10pm Alcohol Curfew

A new bill was introduced in Ohio to overturn the state’s alcohol curfew, which currently bans sales past 10 p.m. and consumption past 11 p.m. at Ohio restaurants and bars. I think it’s about time to extend the time because a lot of these bars are losing money due to this time restriction.
Via FOX19
The hours during which alcoholic beverages at permitted businesses can be sold would return to normal, per Ohio Revised Code, which authorizes sales until 2:30 a.m.Any disciplinary actions taken against Ohio businesses for violating the alcohol curfew on or after July 31, when the curfew went into effect, would cease.Senate Bill 374 would take effect immediately upon passage. Read it here.
Also On 100.3: