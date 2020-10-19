CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson & Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Split

After two years of engagement, Taraji P. Henson confirmed that she won’t be walking down the aisle with former NFL player and Super Bowl champ Kelvin Hayden.

“I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” Henson said during a recent interview. “I tried. I was like, ‘Therapy, let’s do the therapy thing,’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself. And that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Originally Henson and Hayden were set to be wed this June but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s probably going to be more like July,” she said at the time. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

The couple began dating in 2016 and were engaged in May 2018. Although the Academy Award-nominated actress didn’t give a reason behind the breakup, she stressed how important it was for internal happiness to be separate from romantic relationships.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she added. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

