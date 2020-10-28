CLOSE
JT’s Leopard Print Catsuit Won The BET Hip Hop Awards

JT's curves in her leopard print catsuit sent her to the top of Twitter's trending tab after her BET Hip Hop Awards performance.

The City Girls - BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: BET / BET

Ever since JT came home from serving a two-year prison sentence for credit card fraud, me and every other City Girls fan have been patiently waiting to see her and her ride-or-die friend Yung Miami (the other half of The City Girls) perform together. Then the pandemic hit and our chance to watch JT in her element seemed farther and farther away.

Our wishes were granted, last night, when they performed at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards for the first time — bringing some excitement to a rather uneventful Tuesday night.

While JT and Yung Miami sit back to take it all in, basking in their glory on social media today, we’re still thinking about JT’s sexy moves in her leopard catsuit. And we’re not alone. JT was trending on Twitter immediately after the steamy performance where she showed off her curves and uhm…camel toe in a skin tight leopard cat suit.

JT looked snatched as she hit her choreographed moves and rapped the lyrics to The City Girls’ single Jobs and the appropriately titled Kitty Talk. All of which, set the Internet on fire sending her to the top of the trending tab on Twitter with male and female fans gushing over her voluptuous body. JT joined in on the praise session and posted a clip from the performance. “ONE THING ABOUT ME….ima drop & throw that sh*t,” the Miami rapper captioned a grainy video of her

In other City Girls news, the rap duo teased new visuals from their upcoming video Flewed Out featuring Lil Baby, who also performed at the Hip Hop Awards, last night.

JT and Yung Miami may not have taken home any awards last night but it’s safe to say, they won big.

Watch the full performance, below:

JT’s Leopard Print Catsuit Won The BET Hip Hop Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
