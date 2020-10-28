CLOSE
Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis Arrested On Assault Charges After Allegedly Hitting Girlfriend

Toronto Raptors‘ Terence Davis was arrested Tuesday night on assault charges.

As ESPN reported, the incident reportedly happened around 10 p.m. on the east side of New York City. Police say that a 20-year-old woman told them that she went to visit her boyfriend, but they got into a verbal dispute. Though it may have started as an argument, things soon got physical when Davis allegedly struck her in the face, which hurt her eye. He also allegedly snatched her phone then broke the screen, revealed NYPD detective Sophia Mason in a statement.

The Toronto Raptors have commented on the events that took place at the Beekman Hotel, saying that they are aware of the matter and are seeking more information about the situation.

Terence Davis is a 23-year-old Southaven, Mississippi, who went undrafted in 2019 after four years at Ole Miss, where he led the team to the NCAA tourney in 2019.  After not getting picked, he participated in the Denver Nuggets‘ summer league, which led to him signing a two-year deal with the Raptors.

During his first season as a Raptor, he averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 assists and was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie team as he was the only member of the team to play all 72 games of the regular season.

Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis Arrested On Assault Charges After Allegedly Hitting Girlfriend  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

