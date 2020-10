Is it a wrap for Tiffany Haddish and Common? He unfollowed her on social media which could be a clear sign.

Via LoveBScott

Now, in October, fans are noticing that Common does not follow Tiffany on Instagram any longer and they’re speculating that the two have broken up.

Adding further fuel to the breakup fire, Tiffany recently took to her Instagram story with a message for her exes.

Also On 100.3: