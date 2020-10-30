CLOSE
Ohio: New Grant Program Announced For Kids Learning Remotely

A new grant program has been announced for Ohio kids learning remotely.

Via FOX19

Any parent in Ohio with a student who has a developmental disability and is on an IEP can apply for the grant. The grant provides for a supplemental tutoring program called Learning Aid Ohio that DeWine says can help assist parents with the challenges of virtual learning. Beginning Monday, according to the governor, eligible families can apply for up to $1,500 in grant funding to cover the costs of tutoring and other needed support. In order to be eligible, you must be an Ohio resident experiencing financial hardship and have a student on an IEP learning remotely full-time, according to the program’s website.

