Usher

Usher is getting more protection from a woman accused of stalking him. According to “The Jasmine Brand,” Usher was granted a new temporary restraining order against a woman who was arrested after showing up at his Georgia home a few year back and demanding to be let in. A previous temporary restraining order expired two years ago. In the coming weeks, a judge could decide to make the new protection order permanent.

Usher Gets Restraining Order Against Accused Stalker was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted May 23, 2015

