Incumbent Rep. Marcia Fudge wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

The 11th Congressional District includes most of the majority-black precincts between Cleveland and Akron, as well as it has the largest population of Jewish residents of Ohio’s congressional districts.

Fudge has held the position since 2008.

Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D) Wins Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Marcia Fudge Wins Ohio’s 11th Congressional District was originally published on wzakcleveland.com