The Nightly Spirit’s Darlene McCoy sits down with gospel star Brian Courtney Wilson to discuss his new album “Still”, overcoming difficult times, and life during the pandemic.

Check out the interview above.

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Gospel Star Jekalyn Carr Talks New Music, Boyfriend with Darlene McCoy

Darlene McCoy Interviews Tasha Cobbs Leonard [WATCH]

Brian Courtney Wilson Talks Keeping The Faith During Hard Times [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: