CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls

Cleveland in the Fall

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Sex trafficking is a sick growing issue across the United States.  Ohio is vulnerable to human trafficking because it has both large urban centers and rural counties along with a large transient and immigrant population, plus five major highways with easy access to other states and Canada.   Unfortunately it has reared it’s head in Cleveland by the hands of a local pastor.

65 year old Reverend Randolph Brown, of Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was labeled a Tier II sex offender and is waiting to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge in December.  Read More

See the story of Reverend Randolph Brown’s arrest below video below

Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close