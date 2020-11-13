Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast

Source: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Let me tell you a story, all about how The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cast sat down and reminisced about their time in “Bel-Air.”

On Friday (November 13), Will Smith dropped the official trailer to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion slated for HBO Max. The special is set to air on November 19 and reunites him with the rest of the Banks family, including original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert. Hubert has memorably feuded with Smith in the past after she was replaced on the show by Daphne Maxwell. There’s also a touching tribute to late actor James Avery, who became America’s dad as Uncle Phil.

In addition, there’s going to be a dramatic reboot of the ’90s comedy over at NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Based on a 2019 viral trailer, Bel-Air is set in a “modern day America” and will journey deeper into the various conflicts that made the original show a classic. Here’s the synopsis:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Photos
