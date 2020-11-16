CLOSE
CEO Creations: Dame Dash & Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son

Welcome Baby Dusko.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 9, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Damon Dash has added another member to his family. He and his lady now share a child together.

As spotted on Bossip, the self-proclaimed Cake-A-Holic is closing out 2020 on a great note. On Sunday, November 15 he announced that his longtime lover Raquel Horn gave birth to their first offspring together.

“We did it! @raquelmhorn what you did last night was incredible your a warrior a fine warrior ..I love you and the life you created for us … thank you #investinwomen @babydusko” he wrote. 

“Wifey For Lifey” also shared in their excitement in a separate post from her Instagram account.

“Welcome @babydusko daddy @duskopoppington and I love you… thank you Damon fir the greatest gift in the whole world … I love you so much … thank you for holding my hand being my shoulder to cry on and my strength to move forward.”

Dash also shared a clip of him bringing her a full course spread for breakfast at the hospital. Naturally, he delivered the goods in Harlem fashion as he wore a Versace robe while going through the menu.

“I want to say big props for latching very quick; your latch game is incredible” Dash shared of his baby boy nursing with Mom.

Horn and Dash have been a couple for several years. Dash has four other children from two past relationships included his former marriage to model turned fashion executive Rachel Roy.

Photo: Getty

CEO Creations: Dame Dash & Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

