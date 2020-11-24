CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tiffany Pollard: Is About To Be A Married Woman

Tiffany Pollard aka Ms. New York has gotten engaged but the man is still a secret. She announced that she’s engaged on the ‘I Love New York Reunited’ reunion special.

via Vulture:

A meme queen and reality television icon, Pollard first graced reality television in 2006 on “Flavor of Love.” After establishing herself as “HBIC,” she set off in her pursuit of love in I Love New York. As it turns out, all she needed to do was stop looking, she told her fellow ILNY guests and host Vivica A. Fox, “To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it, and it literally found me, and I’m engaged, just 21 days old.” (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , About , Be , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , is , married , TIffany Pollard , TO , woman

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 2 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 3 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 6 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close