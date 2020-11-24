Tiffany Pollard: Is About To Be A Married Woman

Tiffany Pollard aka Ms. New York has gotten engaged but the man is still a secret. She announced that she’s engaged on the ‘I Love New York Reunited’ reunion special.

via Vulture:

A meme queen and reality television icon, Pollard first graced reality television in 2006 on “Flavor of Love.” After establishing herself as “HBIC,” she set off in her pursuit of love in I Love New York. As it turns out, all she needed to do was stop looking, she told her fellow ILNY guests and host Vivica A. Fox, “To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it, and it literally found me, and I’m engaged, just 21 days old.” (LoveBScott)

