CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari Coker, Jay-Z Producing

More Black excellence on the way.

ACE Comic Con

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

One of the most popular entertainment platforms continues to show that they are for our culture by their actions. Netflix is curating a new film based on a must read story.

As spotted on Deadline the streaming giant has announced they will be developing a movie based on the novel Forty Acres. Written by Dwayne Alexander Smith the book details the fictional story of Martin Grey, a Black lawyer working out of a storefront in Queens. He soon becomes friendly with a group of some of the most powerful, wealthy, and esteemed Black men in America. Martin finds out that his glittering new friends are part of a secret society dedicated to the preservation of the institution of slavery—but this time around, the Black men are called “Master.”

According to the press release Cheo Hodari Coker, creator of Luke Cage, is slotted to pen the project. Helping to bring this film to film to life are James Lassiter, Jay-Z, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan as producers with Niles Kirchner and Bill Strauss. Executive producers are Dana Honor for Kapital, Smith and Mike Epps.

Cheo Hodari Coker has a long history the communicating the Black experience as an influential Hip-Hop journalist during the magazine era. He would go on to work on several high profile projects like Creed II, Lowriders and Notorious plus uncredited work on Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez on Me.

Forty Acres is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Photo: Getty

Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari Coker, Jay-Z Producing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 2 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close