Kanye West: New Yeezy Slippers Gets Bashed Online

Kanye West has his new Yeezy Slippers out and he has got roasted for them.

via: AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian continues to play her role as a supportive wife. The reality TV star has helped promote an upcoming new product from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy brand by giving a sneak peek at the new Yeezy slides.

On Monday, November 30, the mother of four shared on her Instagram Stories a video of her modeling the brand new footwear. The said slides, which are also available in slightly different design for kids, appear to be made of rubber and come in a selection of signature Yeezy colorways.

